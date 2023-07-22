Open Menu

Minister For Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Commends Turkey's Role In Securing Grain Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 09:31 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday commended Turkey's role in achieving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement in 2022 which has played a significant role in stabilizing global food prices, especially in developing countries and for the poorest of the poor.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said "Spoke to my brother FM of Turkey Hakan Fidan today.

Commended Turkey's role in achieving the landmark Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement in 2022 which has played a significant role in stabilizing global food prices, especially in developing countries and for the poorest of the poor.""Extended Pakistan's full support to international efforts in reviving the agreement. Also expressed strongest condemnation of acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in several European cities and resolved to work with Turkey and other Islamic states to prevent such incidents," he added.

