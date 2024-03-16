Open Menu

Minister For Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Condemns Terror Attack In North Waziristan

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar condemns terror attack in North Waziristan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Saturday strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in North Waziristan that resulted in the martyrdom of seven Pakistani soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Saturday strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in North Waziristan that resulted in the martyrdom of seven Pakistani soldiers.

In a post on X, he said, “The Pakistani nation is united in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Such cowardly acts cannot deter our commitment and determination to fight this menace with full force.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack North Waziristan Ishaq Dar Post All

Recent Stories

District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors

District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors

2 minutes ago
 Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind ..

Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind 23 million tonnes of debris: U ..

2 minutes ago
 Compensation committee releases Rs 2m for injured ..

Compensation committee releases Rs 2m for injured cops treatment

2 minutes ago
 Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal again ..

Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah

2 minutes ago
 PUC escalates efforts to foster interfaith dialogu ..

PUC escalates efforts to foster interfaith dialogue, harmony on global scale

2 minutes ago
 MCL carries out crackdown on illegal constructions

MCL carries out crackdown on illegal constructions

2 minutes ago
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 40,969 more ration bags distributed in Faisalabad

40,969 more ration bags distributed in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 EPI KP takes decisive action to combat measles out ..

EPI KP takes decisive action to combat measles outbreak

2 minutes ago
 2,421 manholes covered with lids in 5 months: WASA

2,421 manholes covered with lids in 5 months: WASA

2 minutes ago
 Gold rates decline by Rs.1,050 to Rs.227,500 per t ..

Gold rates decline by Rs.1,050 to Rs.227,500 per tola

2 minutes ago
 KP making efforts to organize KP Cricket Premier L ..

KP making efforts to organize KP Cricket Premier League: CM’s aide

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan