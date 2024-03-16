Minister For Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Condemns Terror Attack In North Waziristan
Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2024 | 07:59 PM
Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Saturday strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in North Waziristan that resulted in the martyrdom of seven Pakistani soldiers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Saturday strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in North Waziristan that resulted in the martyrdom of seven Pakistani soldiers.
In a post on X, he said, “The Pakistani nation is united in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Such cowardly acts cannot deter our commitment and determination to fight this menace with full force.”
Recent Stories
District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors
Israel's relentless bombing of Gaza leaves behind 23 million tonnes of debris: U ..
Compensation committee releases Rs 2m for injured cops treatment
Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah
PUC escalates efforts to foster interfaith dialogue, harmony on global scale
MCL carries out crackdown on illegal constructions
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad
40,969 more ration bags distributed in Faisalabad
EPI KP takes decisive action to combat measles outbreak
2,421 manholes covered with lids in 5 months: WASA
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,050 to Rs.227,500 per tola
KP making efforts to organize KP Cricket Premier League: CM’s aide
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration slaps fines on 19 vendors2 minutes ago
-
Compensation committee releases Rs 2m for injured cops treatment2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom goal against all odds: Shabbir Shah2 minutes ago
-
PUC escalates efforts to foster interfaith dialogue, harmony on global scale2 minutes ago
-
MCL carries out crackdown on illegal constructions2 minutes ago
-
Profiteers fined in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
40,969 more ration bags distributed in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
EPI KP takes decisive action to combat measles outbreak2 minutes ago
-
2,421 manholes covered with lids in 5 months: WASA2 minutes ago
-
DG RDA directs WASA authorities to speed up revenue recovery campaign35 minutes ago
-
Green Pakistan drive underway in Sargodha35 minutes ago
-
DPO Kohat inspects Riaz Shaheed Police Station42 minutes ago