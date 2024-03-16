Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar condemns terror attack in North Waziristan

Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Saturday strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in North Waziristan that resulted in the martyrdom of seven Pakistani soldiers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar Saturday strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in North Waziristan that resulted in the martyrdom of seven Pakistani soldiers.

In a post on X, he said, “The Pakistani nation is united in fighting terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Such cowardly acts cannot deter our commitment and determination to fight this menace with full force.”