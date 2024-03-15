Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, UAE FM discuss sustained momentum of multi-tiered cooperation: PM

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar on Friday received a congratulatory telephone call from Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the conversation, the two foreign ministers discussed the sustained momentum of multi-tiered cooperation between the two countries, Foreign Minister Dar wrote on his X timeline.

"I look forward to working closely with His Highness in transforming the bilateral relations with the UAE into a mutually beneficial economic partnership," he added.

