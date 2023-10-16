Open Menu

Minister For Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani Speaks To Iran, Egypt Counterparts: Agree For Steps To Prevent Gaza Conflict Escalation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 06:14 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani speaks to Iran, Egypt counterparts: agree for steps to prevent Gaza conflict escalation

Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday telephonically spoke to his counterparts from Iran and Egypt and discussed the crisis in Gaza including the killing of civilians

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday telephonically spoke to his counterparts from Iran and Egypt and discussed the crisis in Gaza including the killing of civilians.

The foreign minister, in the conversation with Iranian counterpart Hossien Amir Abdollahian also discussed the large-scale displacement of the Palestinians from their homes.

Both sides agreed that urgent steps were needed to prevent conflict from escalating and the provision of humanitarian assistance

As part of efforts for a coordinated response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Foreign Minister Jilani also spoke to the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri.

In the conversation, they stressed to prevent the conflict from escalating, besides protecting civilians from collective punishment, starvation and displacement.

The foreign minister also assured of Pakistan's humanitarian assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Egypt Gaza From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PS ..

Pakistan Standards & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) arranges awareness walk

2 minutes ago
 PSX holds Gong ceremony to announce building of In ..

PSX holds Gong ceremony to announce building of In-House manufacturing facility

2 minutes ago
 CDA asked to develop infrastructure before auction ..

CDA asked to develop infrastructure before auction of plots to facilitate invest ..

2 minutes ago
 FIA arrests six individuals involved in Hawala & H ..

FIA arrests six individuals involved in Hawala & Hundi

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner seeks details about illegal Afghan re ..

Commissioner seeks details about illegal Afghan refugees

2 minutes ago
 CUI awards degrees to 1357 students at Convocation ..

CUI awards degrees to 1357 students at Convocation 2023

4 minutes ago
Ecuadorans elect new president to fix 'destroyed' ..

Ecuadorans elect new president to fix 'destroyed' country

4 minutes ago
 JUI-S to host 'Services of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Sha ..

JUI-S to host 'Services of Maulana Sami-ul-Haq Shaheed Conference' on Nov 2

4 minutes ago
 Awareness session against plastic pollution held

Awareness session against plastic pollution held

5 minutes ago
 2nd Bank of Khyber Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badmi ..

2nd Bank of Khyber Junior Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Badminton Championship begins

6 minutes ago
 FDA to upgrade daycare centre

FDA to upgrade daycare centre

6 minutes ago
 Four high-profile absconders apprehended for serio ..

Four high-profile absconders apprehended for serious crimes

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan