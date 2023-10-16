Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani speaks to Iran, Egypt counterparts: agree for steps to prevent Gaza conflict escalation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Monday telephonically spoke to his counterparts from Iran and Egypt and discussed the crisis in Gaza including the killing of civilians.

The foreign minister, in the conversation with Iranian counterpart Hossien Amir Abdollahian also discussed the large-scale displacement of the Palestinians from their homes.

Both sides agreed that urgent steps were needed to prevent conflict from escalating and the provision of humanitarian assistance

As part of efforts for a coordinated response to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Foreign Minister Jilani also spoke to the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri.

In the conversation, they stressed to prevent the conflict from escalating, besides protecting civilians from collective punishment, starvation and displacement.

The foreign minister also assured of Pakistan's humanitarian assistance.