Minister For Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Visits Al Jazeera Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 04:40 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi visits Al Jazeera headquarters

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday visited the headquarters of Al Jazeera Media Network in Doha and lauded its impartial reporting on the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday visited the headquarters of Al Jazeera Media Network in Doha and lauded its impartial reporting on the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK).

The foreign minister interacted with the management of Al Jazeera and also took a round of the headquarters, a foreign ministry press release said.

The foreign minister is visiting Doha to represent Pakistan at the signing ceremony of peace deal between the US and Afghan Taliban scheduled today.

Qureshi said Al Jazeera was among the pioneer media houses in the world and its reporting standards were laudable. Al Jazeera played an important role to highlight the real picture of IOJK and pogrom of Muslims in India, he added.

The management of Al Jazeera also briefed the foreign minister on their functioning and editorial policy.

