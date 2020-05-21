UrduPoint.com
Minister For Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Stresses For Vibrant Economic Diplomacy To Meet Fiscal Targets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:30 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi stresses for vibrant economic diplomacy to meet fiscal targets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said that as part of preparedness to cope with COVID-19 situation and allied challenges, it was a must to promote economic diplomacy in order to meet fiscal targets.

Chairing a consultative meeting to review the national security situation and Pakistan's priorities in the prevailing coronavirus situation, the foreign minister said the world was fast heading towards global financial crisis and the developing world would face its worse implications.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to PM on National Security Moeed Yousuf, Secretary Foreign Affairs Sohail Mahmood, foreign affairs experts and senior officers of the foreign ministry.

The foreign minister said that at the time when Pakistan's foreign exchange and exports were fast declining, it would have to explore new opportunities for economic revival.

He said the timely completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor was among the foremost priorities of the incumbent government.

He said considering the vitality of Afghan peace and stability for the whole region, Pakistan had been playing a sincere reconciliatory role to advance Afghan peace process and would continue doing so.

