UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister For Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Hopes EU Will Raise Voice Over Kashmiris' Plight

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 12:00 PM

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi hopes EU will raise voice over Kashmiris' plight

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said the European Parliament during its discussion on Kashmir on Monday would hopefully raise its voice for the plight of Kashmiris who had been facing curfew and other restrictions for the past almost one month at the hand of Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday said the European Parliament during its discussion on Kashmir on Monday would hopefully raise its voice for the plight of Kashmiris who had been facing curfew and other restrictions for the past almost one month at the hand of Indian forces in the occupied Kashmir.

Talking to reporters here at the Karachi Airport, he said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to face embarrassment in his attempts to prevent the Kashmir issue to be highlighted internationally.

Qureshi said the Europe should play its role over the Kashmir issue. The European Parliament was expected to deliberate on the Modi government's illegal actions in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and raise voice against human rights violations in the disputed territory, he added.

He called for the release of thousands of Kashmiris imprisoned by the Indian authorities after the revocation of the special constitutional status of the IOK on August 5.

He criticised Indian brutalities, and incessant curfew and other restrictions in the occupied territory. There was no precedent in the history of the suppression of the freedom of association and freedom of press which the Modi government had resorted to in the IOK.

He said children were deprived of education and people could not contact their loved ones in the IOK due to clampdown.

Qureshi said world was watching whatever was happening in the IOK. Prime Minister Imran Khan timely and effectively presented the case of Kashmiris, and the international community and the Muslim Ummah would hopefully take notice of human rights violations in the IOK, he added.

Answering a question, he said the Gulf countries stood by Pakistan over the Kashmir conflict. He referred to a consensus statement from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and appreciated OIC's stand over Kashmir.

He thanked the opposition for supporting the government in the assemblies over Kashmir, and hoped that they would also join the government in future protests on it.

Replying to another question about airspace closure to India, he said it was under consideration. The prime minister would decide on it at a suitable time, he said, adding the government's decisions were taken keeping in view both pros and cons of an action.

To another query, he said a strategy had been formulated and the Kashmir Cell would place its recommendations before the public and media.

The foreign minister said he would visit Geneva on September 9 where he would expose Indian atrocities in the IOK before the Human Rights Commission.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, would highlight the plight of Kashmiris before the UN General Assembly on September 27.

To a query, he said no sane person would desire for a war, but if a one was imposed on Pakistan, its armed forces and public were ready to defend the motherland and give a a befitting response to the enemy.

About the Kartharpur Corridor, he said more than 80 percent work on the project had been completed as "we stick to our schedule and are looking forward to welcome the Sikh pilgrims on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak."

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi Education Europe Parliament Narendra Modi Visit Geneva August September Sunday Muslim Media From Government Salman Noman Enterpries Limited Airport Opposition

Recent Stories

Get ready for the best run of your life – Al Mar ..

17 minutes ago

Foolproof security for Muharram processions finali ..

17 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall on renewed US-China trade war fe ..

17 minutes ago

Two lose lives in Attock

17 minutes ago

Japan 'to set up police unit' for disputed islands ..

17 minutes ago

Russia, India to Ink 25 Pacts During Summit at Eas ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.