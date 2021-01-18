Minister for formulating policy for posts of building inspectors in TMAs: Akbar Ayub

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections, Rural Development Akbar Ayub Monday directed the Local government department to formulate policy for the posts of building inspectors in all TMAs of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections, Rural Development Akbar Ayub Monday directed the Local government department to formulate policy for the posts of building inspectors in all TMAs of the province.

He was presiding over a meeting of Tehsil Municipal Officers of Dera Ismail Khan with the special participation of Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Amin Khan.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that play-land, parks and other recreational places would be constructed on the vacant lands of Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) for beautification, innovation and renovation of Dera district.

The plazas should be built in and around the cities with provision of all basic necessities of life including car parking facilities, he said adding that the Primary function of all TMAs was to provide municipal services while development work was one of their secondary responsibilities.

Akbar Ayub Khan further directed the authorities that no building would be constructed in the rural area without the approval of the map.

He directed the TMA to procure trucks, containers and other cleaning machinery from the PFC fund to improve the sanitation system so that less manpower was required and more work could be done in less time.

The minister directed that the system of face recognition attendance in all TMAs should be activated immediately and all employees should be provided. He further said that employees of TMAs who are working in places other than their own office should be immediately repatriated and legal action should be taken against those who do not come.

Member Provincial Assembly Faisal Amin Khan highlighted the problems of urban and rural areas and presented suggestions to reduce.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Local Council board Khizar Hayat, Additional Secretary Local Council Board Syed Rehman and Tehsil Municipal Officers of DI Khan, Kalachi, Paharpur, Draban and Parwa Tehsil Municipal Officers were present on the occasion.