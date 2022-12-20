UrduPoint.com

Minister For Gearing Up Construction Work On BRT

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Minister for gearing up construction work on BRT

Sindh Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Memon, while taking notice of problems being faced by the public on University Road directed for early completion of BRT Red Line Project.

The minister, who is also Chairman of Trans Karachi, presided over the 22nd Board of Directors meeting of the company on Tuesday and reviewed the progress on BRT Red Line project in detail.

He said that the government was committed to completing the project at the earliest not only resolving the issues of people but also modernizing the public transport system in the provincial capital.

The minister stressed on timely completion of all projects within the estimated cost to save national treasury from additional burden of escalated expenditure on the project due to increase in construction cost.

On the matter of land for the construction of the BRT Red Line bus depot, Administrator Karachi Dr. Saifur Rehman told the board that 10 acres of land has been allocated for the construction of the bus depot and that was available for immediate handover to the concerned company Trans Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Abdul Halim Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Zubair Channa, board member Justice Retired Shaiq Usmani, Rukhsana Rahoja, Shumail Sikandar, CEO Trans Karachi Wasif Ijlal and others also approved minutes of the 21st board meeting.

