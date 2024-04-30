Minister for generating more revenue to make KoFHA viable authority

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh on Tuesday directed the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority for taking steps to increase its revenue and make it a viable authority.

The federal minister issued this directive during his visit to Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority.

Secretary Maritime Affairs Iram Anjum Khan and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The federal minister was warmly received by the Managing Director Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed SI (M) on arrival at the KoFHA.

MD Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed briefed the minister regarding ongoing, proposed as well as future projects of the authority.

Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed informed the minister that a proposal for the formation of Korangi Fisheries Harbor Authority board has already been forwarded to the Prime Minister so that the authority could be made more functional.

He said that floating piers would be imported to expand the jetty, which will increase the income of the authority.

In order to facilitate small boats to reach easily at the jetty, Floating Pier is needed while the auction hall will be made as per international standards, the minister was told in the briefing.

The federal minister was informed that KoFHA has also planned to lease out its 24 acres land for 30 years for establishing "Sea food Factories" which will increase revenue of the authority.

Rear admiral Shahid Ahmed informed that a boundary wall will also be constructed outside of the authority to make it more secure while provincial government will be approached for set up of the Rangers/Police picket for the purpose.

He said that according to the current laws, fishermen can go up to 12 nautical miles in the sea, and now, a license will be issued which will allow fishermen to go in the sea up to 200 nautical miles and for this, discussion with the Sindh government was underway.

The federal minister assured that government will soon constitute a Board for the Korangi Fisheries Harbour Authority.

He asked the authority management for taking stringent measures to generate more revenue and make the authority viable.