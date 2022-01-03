Minister for getting approval of new posts of teachers from Finance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai on Monday directed official concerned of education department to implement the teacher presence policy in latter and spirit and also sought a summary of newly created posts of teachers to Finance department for approval.

Presiding over the review meeting of education department here, he also directed to seek the recommendations of Parent Teachers' Council for temporary appointments on various posts falling vacant due to retirement, promotion, leave of many teachers so that formal approval could be sought from the Cabinet.

The minister for education also directed that the data of all the newly recruited employees should be uploaded on EMIS which contained complete information.

Secretary Education Yahya Akhonzada, Special Secretary Shahbaz Tahir Nadeem, Additional Secretary Development Akhlaq Ahmed, Additional Secretary Reforms Ashfaq Ahmed and other officials of Education Department attended the meeting.

Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarkai directed to provide furniture in the schools of the newly merged districts as soon as possible.

He further directed to float tenders for provision of furniture and Tablets to the schools, launch of Rehmat-ul-Allamin Scholarship Program and preparation of merit and lists for needy students.