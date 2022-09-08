Minister for handing over Labour Complex flats to workers till October

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Thursday expressed concern over unnecessary delay in handing over the flats of the labour complex to workers

He directed the authorities concerned to hand over the same to the workers till October this year.

He expressed these view during his visit to labour complex Hattar road Taxila.

The handing over of the 500 flats constructed on 142 kanals area to the workers put on back burner from last five years. He said that government will construct labour colonies in the across country comprising state-of-the-art facilities worth billions of rupees to facilitate the industrial workers.