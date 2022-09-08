UrduPoint.com

Minister For Handing Over Labour Complex Flats To Workers Till October

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Minister for handing over Labour Complex flats to workers till October

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Thursday expressed concern over unnecessary delay in handing over the flats of the labour complex to workers

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Thursday expressed concern over unnecessary delay in handing over the flats of the labour complex to workers.

He directed the authorities concerned to hand over the same to the workers till October this year.

He expressed these view during his visit to labour complex Hattar road Taxila.

The handing over of the 500 flats constructed on 142 kanals area to the workers put on back burner from last five years. He said that government will construct labour colonies in the across country comprising state-of-the-art facilities worth billions of rupees to facilitate the industrial workers.

Related Topics

Visit Road Same Taxila October From Government Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Badar Shehbaz appointed as Media Coordinator to PM ..

Badar Shehbaz appointed as Media Coordinator to PM

12 seconds ago
 RDA demolishes 22 structures, four site offices, n ..

RDA demolishes 22 structures, four site offices, nine billboards

13 seconds ago
 Distt Admin starts dengue awareness drive

Distt Admin starts dengue awareness drive

16 seconds ago
 PMD forecast hot and humid weather

PMD forecast hot and humid weather

19 seconds ago
 Contempt of court case: IHC to indict Imran Khan o ..

Contempt of court case: IHC to indict Imran Khan on Sept 22

13 minutes ago
 MUET water centre invents life-saving filter machi ..

MUET water centre invents life-saving filter machine for floodwater utilization

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.