Minister For Health, Mustafa Kamal Visits Pakistan Nursing Council
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal on Friday visited the Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC), where he received a detailed briefing on the council’s performance, ongoing challenges, and future plans.
The visit was attended by the Special Secretary of Health, Director General Health, and the President of the Pakistan Nursing Council. During the meeting, the minister listened to the concerns and grievances of council members.
Expressing dissatisfaction over the council's failure to follow established rules and regulations, Minister Kamal demanded a comprehensive report on the matter.
He directed that a robust roadmap be developed to improve the institution's performance moving forward.
“Nursing is the backbone of the healthcare system,” Kamal emphasized, highlighting a critical shortage of nurses in the country. “Pakistan is facing a shortfall of 1.1 million nurses, while globally there is a shortage of 2.5 million,” he noted.
He stressed the need for urgent and effective measures to address the nursing shortage and called for nursing education to be aligned with international standards.
The minister said that important and far-reaching decisions will soon be made to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of the Pakistan Nursing Council.
