Minister for Heritage, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong for further enhancing Pak-China cultural ties

Published November 08, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong met with the Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah and discussed mutual interest issues particularly cultural relations between Pakistan and China.

In a meeting with Jiang Zaidong, Ambassador of China, Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah discussed exchange and cooperation in Heritage, Art, Culture, education, capacity building of our Museums and the promotion of the game of football in Pakistan particularly focus in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, they also discussed the second China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Cultural Caravan 2024, digitizing and 3D scanning of Archeological sites and artifacts, and innovation in the IT sector remained the main focus of the meeting.

The Federal Minister said that Pakistan and China should collaborate in all fields of art and cultural heritage as there lies huge scope, adding that it will further strengthen people-to-people ties between the two friendly nations.

The minister also discussed his China recent Tour and meetings with the officials of cultural departments and Museums of China.

