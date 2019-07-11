UrduPoint.com
Minister For Housing Chairs LDA City Sub-committee Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 05:42 PM

Minister for housing chairs LDA city sub-committee meeting

Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said here on Thursday that 330-kanal main park of LDA City would be developed immediately and its landscaping would be done as well according to international standards

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing & Urban Development Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said here on Thursday that 330-kanal main park of LDA City would be developed immediately and its landscaping would be done as well according to international standards.

According to a spokesperson for the LDA, the minister was presiding over the LDA City sub-committee meeting which was attended by Additional DG Urban Planning Rana Tikka Khan, Director LDA City Fahad Anis and others.

During the meeting, the minister stressed that work should be started at the earliest in consultation with the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) and arrangements for construction of a mosque on 16-kanal piece of land adjacent to sports Complex be completed as well.

The meeting reviewed the progress made on the issue of giving plots to 9,000 file-holders under the directions of the Supreme Court and the minister said that giving plots to those who had purchased files was a priority of the government.

He said that better protection of interests of the land owners, who had directly handed over their land for the scheme be ensured. The owners be given 31 per cent residential plots in lieu of the land and half development charges should be received from them.

Different issues were also discussed in the meeting with regard to the LDA City.

