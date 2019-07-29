Minister for Housing conducts balloting for Kuchlaak Road project

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Muhammad Tariq Bashir Cheema Monday conducted the balloting for building 1350 houses in Kuchlak Road, Quetta

Some 7700 applications were submitted by the workers belonging to different spheres including government employees.

The balloting was conducted in three categories comprising of employees of federal and provincial governments, general public, Hazara community and the employees of Ministry of Housing and works.

While addressing the ceremony of balloting in PHA foundation here, Cheema said high number of applicants in this scheme indicated that previous governments had ignored the biggest development sector and public was in dire need of building their houses.

The Minister said housing projects would not only boost several other industries related to housing industry but would also improve the infrastructure of the country.

He said government would have zero tolerance policy towards corruption and delaying regarding housing. "We assure all custodians who won today in balloting that their interest will be looked after by the government ", he added.

He said that those who didn't win in today's balloting will be forwarded to next scheme with their consent adding these houses will be handed over to the allottees in the time span of 3-5 years.

"Housing ministry worked on the project and completed all the paper work regarding land models, drafting, new laws and financial models before handing it over to the cabinet division", he said Cheema said that Housing Ministry had enhanced the target audience of PHA Foundation, besides converting it into a full authority to avoid the delaying in projects and allotments.

To a question he said there was no discrimination for minorities in the country. "A special quota had been allocated for Hazara Community on their request which they made to Prime Minster Imran Khan when he met them earlier this year", he explained.

Regarding Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, the minister said it was under cabinet division while the prime minister was heading this project himself.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan was adamant to complete this project as the scheme was one of the most significant projects of incumbent government", he added.

He also thanked the Baluchistan government for allocating the land for fishermen colonies in Pasni and Gawadar.

He congratulated the officials from PHA Foundation for conducting the successful balloting of the project.