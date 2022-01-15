UrduPoint.com

Minister For Human Rights And Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Offers Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam offers condolence

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam on Saturday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Pir Syed Mir Tayyab Ali Shah Bukhari, brother of provincial minister Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam on Saturday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of Pir Syed Mir Tayyab Ali Shah Bukhari, brother of provincial minister Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari.

In his condolence message, the minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strengthto them to bear this loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Punjab May Family

Recent Stories

16 gamblers arrested

16 gamblers arrested

1 minute ago
 Govt to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Sarwar Khan

Govt to bring Nawaz Sharif back: Sarwar Khan

2 minutes ago
 Police seize fake currency worth Rs 282,000

Police seize fake currency worth Rs 282,000

2 minutes ago
 Incumbent govt enhancing capabilities of institute ..

Incumbent govt enhancing capabilities of institutes: SACM

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination i ..

DC reviews arrangements for Covid-19 vaccination in educational institutions

2 minutes ago
 Chief Justice of Pakistan, judges condole demise o ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan, judges condole demise of former CJP Siddiqui

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.