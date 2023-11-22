Open Menu

Minister For Human Rights Calls On KP Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights Khalil George on Wednesday called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali here at Governor House In the meeting, the general situation of the province, especially the situation of human rights, was discussed

They also discussed all human rights requirements for the honorable return of Afghan refugees from across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Legal issues related to the protection of human rights and government policies and government initiatives were also discussed in the meeting.

The Governor said that islam emphasized greatly on human rights and service to humanity.

APP/adi

More Stories From Pakistan