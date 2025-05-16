Minister for Human Rights chairs meeting to advance disability inclusion and accessibility reforms

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) A meeting of the Council on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD), constituted under Section 3 of the ICT Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2020, was convened at the Ministry of Human Rights on Friday under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.
The session was attended by representatives from relevant federal ministries, departments, and civil society organizations. The meeting aimed to review progress and deliberate on key initiatives for the promotion and protection of the rights of persons with disabilities (PWDs), with particular focus on improving accessibility, data collection and institutional inclusivity.
The Council unanimously approved the launch of an Accessibility Audit, developed in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO), to assess physical access in public and private facilities.
This initiative will support the integration of inclusive infrastructure such as ramps, wheelchair-friendly restrooms, and accessible design features in restaurants, shopping malls, educational institutions, government buildings, and the private sector.
In line with its commitment to inclusive service delivery, the Council also approved the introduction of Part II of the disability registration form to facilitate the collection of comprehensive data for evidence-based policymaking.
To ensure broader accessibility and ease of understanding, an urdu version of the form will also be made available.
The Council was further apprised of the development of a user-friendly mobile application designed to assist persons with disabilities in accessing information and services. The application will incorporate features that cater specifically to the needs of visually impaired individuals, including voice navigation and screen reader compatibility.
Federal Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasized the need for embedding disability inclusion within the educational system. He underscored the importance of engaging all schools, colleges, and universities in formulating and implementing policies for students with special needs. The Minister further proposed that institutions making notable progress in fostering inclusive environments be awarded special recognition certificates as ‘Disability-Inclusive Institutions’, in acknowledgment of their commitment to accessibility and empowerment.
The minister also called upon both public and private sectors to ensure that persons with disabilities are not only accommodated but also empowered as equal and active members of society. This includes accessible infrastructure in workplaces, educational settings, and public spaces, as well as policy frameworks that support the full inclusion of persons with disabilities in all aspects of life.
