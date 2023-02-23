UrduPoint.com

Minister For Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada Chairs 6th Meeting Of NCRC

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chairs 6th meeting of NCRC

Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here on Thursday presided over the 6th meeting of the National Commission on Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here on Thursday presided over the 6th meeting of the National Commission on Human Rights.

According to Ministry's press release, the meeting reviewed the annual performance report of the Commission and the Commission for the Rights of Children.

The Minster congratulated the Chairperson Afshan Thaseen on successful completion of 1st tenure and appreciated the spirit of the whole team in achieving numerous milestones in this period.

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, WAM sign partnership agreement for W ..

Dubai Police, WAM sign partnership agreement for World Police Summit 2023

3 minutes ago
 DMCC&#039;s Dubai Diamond Exchange enhances global ..

DMCC&#039;s Dubai Diamond Exchange enhances global diamond tenders through world ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt’s austerity drive will have far reaching im ..

Govt’s austerity drive will have far reaching impact: PM

16 minutes ago
 Saaz Samandar to bring classical music for Islooit ..

Saaz Samandar to bring classical music for Islooites tomorrow

15 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan border closure makes long queue of more ..

Pak-Afghan border closure makes long queue of more than 7000 stranded trucks-PAJ ..

15 minutes ago
 NCRC 6th Commission meeting held

NCRC 6th Commission meeting held

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.