Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chairs 6th meeting of NCRC

Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here on Thursday presided over the 6th meeting of the National Commission on Human Rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here on Thursday presided over the 6th meeting of the National Commission on Human Rights.

According to Ministry's press release, the meeting reviewed the annual performance report of the Commission and the Commission for the Rights of Children.

The Minster congratulated the Chairperson Afshan Thaseen on successful completion of 1st tenure and appreciated the spirit of the whole team in achieving numerous milestones in this period.