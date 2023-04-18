Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada call on Ayesha Raza Farooq

Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada called on Ayesha Raza Farooq Chairperson National Commission on the Child Rights(NCRC) after assuming charge as chairperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada called on Ayesha Raza Farooq Chairperson National Commission on the Child Rights(NCRC) after assuming charge as chairperson.

Minister greeted on her appointment and reposed confidence in her abilities to build a better future for every child in with enabling and safe environment, said on a Twitter handle here on Tuesday.