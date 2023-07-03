Open Menu

Minister For Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada Meets Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 09:49 PM

Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada on Monday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here.

In the meeting, they discussed the matters related to the Human Rights Ministry and overall political situation in the country, a PM Office statement said.

