Minister For Immediate Action In Girl Rape Case

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 09:07 PM

Minister for immediate action in girl rape case

Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has taken stern notice of the incident of rape of an eight-year-old girl in Chiniot and issued orders for immediate arrest of the accused

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has taken stern notice of the incident of rape of an eight-year-old girl in Chiniot and issued orders for immediate arrest of the accused.

He also sought a report from RPO Faisalabad on the investigation so far.

The Minister directed the police to take solid steps for the immediate arrest of the remaining culprits, after arrest of one accused. He further directed that after the arrest of the accused, all legal steps should be taken without delay to present the challan in court immediately and no effort should be spared to bring the accused to justice.

He expressed sympathy to the family of victim girl and assured that justice would be ensured.

More Stories From Pakistan

