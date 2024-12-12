Minister For Immediate Supply Of Wheat, Flour To Kurram District
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru on Thursday directed the immediate supply of wheat and flour to the residents of Kurram District.
In a statement issued by the Food Department, Minister Zahir Shah Toru emphasized that the provincial government had taken significant steps to address the issue of food scarcity in Kurram.
He stated that the Food Department had started releasing wheat from government warehouses to mills .
"We are taking emergency measures to counter the food shortage in Kurram," he said, adding that the distribution of wheat and flour under the supervision of the district administration will commence immediately.
The Minister said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to the people of Kurram.
APP/adi
