Open Menu

Minister For Immediate Supply Of Wheat, Flour To Kurram District

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Minister for immediate supply of wheat, flour to Kurram District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru on Thursday directed the immediate supply of wheat and flour to the residents of Kurram District.

In a statement issued by the Food Department, Minister Zahir Shah Toru emphasized that the provincial government had taken significant steps to address the issue of food scarcity in Kurram.

He stated that the Food Department had started releasing wheat from government warehouses to mills .

"We are taking emergency measures to counter the food shortage in Kurram," he said, adding that the distribution of wheat and flour under the supervision of the district administration will commence immediately.

The Minister said the provincial government was utilizing all available resources to provide relief to the people of Kurram.

APP/adi

Recent Stories

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid i ..

ATC indicts Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Yasmeen Rashid in Shadman arson, riots case

11 minutes ago
 MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of ..

MDCAT 2024: 15 individuals booked over charges of leaking paper on social media

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ce ..

Pakistan welcomes UNGA resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

25 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in Toshakhana Case 2

29 minutes ago
 CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengt ..

CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Visit to China: Strengthening Ties, Paving the Path f ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024

8 hours ago
 UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 202 ..

UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025

17 hours ago
 Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergradu ..

Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates

17 hours ago
 Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0

17 hours ago
 Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriat ..

Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners

17 hours ago
 Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hos ..

Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan