Minister For Implementation Of Decreased Fares Of Public Transport

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:40 PM

Minister for implementation of decreased fares of public transport

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Mohammad Tuesday directed concerned authority to implement decrease in fares of public transport announced by Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) in letter and spirit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Malik Shah Mohammad Tuesday directed concerned authority to implement decrease in fares of public transport announced by Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) in letter and spirit.

Presiding over a meeting of PTA here, he directed for taking cogent measures to implement 4.2 per cent decrease in fares of public transport adding no tolerance would be accepted in this regard.

He said following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide prompt relief to general public, PTA has notified decreased in fares of public transport keeping in view the decline in oil prices in international market.

