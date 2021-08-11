Minister for implementation of SOPs on Aug 14, Muharram processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram and Independence Day.

It was decided in the meeting to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on August 14 and Muharram processions.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers, Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, IG Police, Muhammad Tahir Rai, DIG Quetta Muhammad Azhar Ikram, DG Levies Qadir Bakhsh Parkani. Rizwan Gondal AIG Operation, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Irfan Nawaz Memon, senior law enforcement officials and other civil and military officials.

Ziaullah expressed satisfaction over the overall security situation and said that implementation of government-designated SOPs for prevention of coronavirus in Muharram processions and gatherings should be ensured.

Additional Chief Secretary for Home, IG Police and IG Rizwan Gondal gave briefing to the participants of the meeting.

Suggestions were also considered for suspending of mobile services on 10th Muharram in Balochistan.

The meeting agreed that foolproof security would be ensured on Independence Day and Youm-e-Ashura in Balochistan while no compromise would be made on security measures.

He said steps would be taken to promote religious harmony during Muharram and an atmosphere of peace to be ensured under comprehensive security plan on August 14 and 9th and 10th Muharram.

He further said security forces are on high alert to tackle any untoward incident.

Respect for Muharram-ul Haram is obligatory for all of us and islam teaches us lessons of love and brotherhood, he concluded.