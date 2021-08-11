UrduPoint.com

Minister For Implementation Of SOPs On Aug 14, Muharram Processions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Minister for implementation of SOPs on Aug 14, Muharram processions

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langau on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram and Independence Day.

It was decided in the meeting to ensure implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) on August 14 and Muharram processions.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers, Arif Jan Muhammad Hassani, Saleem Ahmed Khosa, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, IG Police, Muhammad Tahir Rai, DIG Quetta Muhammad Azhar Ikram, DG Levies Qadir Bakhsh Parkani. Rizwan Gondal AIG Operation, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Irfan Nawaz Memon, senior law enforcement officials and other civil and military officials.

Ziaullah expressed satisfaction over the overall security situation and said that implementation of government-designated SOPs for prevention of coronavirus in Muharram processions and gatherings should be ensured.

Additional Chief Secretary for Home, IG Police and IG Rizwan Gondal gave briefing to the participants of the meeting.

Suggestions were also considered for suspending of mobile services on 10th Muharram in Balochistan.

The meeting agreed that foolproof security would be ensured on Independence Day and Youm-e-Ashura in Balochistan while no compromise would be made on security measures.

He said steps would be taken to promote religious harmony during Muharram and an atmosphere of peace to be ensured under comprehensive security plan on August 14 and 9th and 10th Muharram.

He further said security forces are on high alert to tackle any untoward incident.

Respect for Muharram-ul Haram is obligatory for all of us and islam teaches us lessons of love and brotherhood, he concluded.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Police Mobile Alert Independence August All Love Muharram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature wo ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi on Yas Island set to feature world’s largest aquarium

27 minutes ago
 Technology Firm Accenture Hit By Ransomware Attack ..

Technology Firm Accenture Hit By Ransomware Attack With 'No Impact' on Systems - ..

40 minutes ago
 Floods in Northern Turkey Cause 13 Casualties - Em ..

Floods in Northern Turkey Cause 13 Casualties - Emergency Department

40 minutes ago
 White House Says Engagements With OPEC Ongoing Ove ..

White House Says Engagements With OPEC Ongoing Over Increasing Oil Production

40 minutes ago
 Tanzania suspends ruling party paper for 'false' H ..

Tanzania suspends ruling party paper for 'false' Hassan story

40 minutes ago
 Faisal welcomes Gavi's support in uplifting state ..

Faisal welcomes Gavi's support in uplifting state of immunization

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.