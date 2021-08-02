Minister for implementation of uniform curriculum at primary level

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Taraqai Monday directed all private and public schools and Madrassas to implement Single National Curriculum (SNC) in letter and spirit

He said that SNC has finally implemented at the Primary level schools nationwide, adding that it was fulfillment of another promise made by the government. "Uniform curriculum would lead to an integrated nation," he remarked.