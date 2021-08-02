UrduPoint.com

Minister For Implementation Of Uniform Curriculum At Primary Level

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:21 PM

Minister for implementation of uniform curriculum at primary level

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Taraqai Monday directed all private and public schools and Madrassas to implement Single National Curriculum (SNC) in letter and spirit

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Shahram Khan Taraqai Monday directed all private and public schools and Madrassas to implement Single National Curriculum (SNC) in letter and spirit.

He said that SNC has finally implemented at the Primary level schools nationwide, adding that it was fulfillment of another promise made by the government. "Uniform curriculum would lead to an integrated nation," he remarked.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Lead All Government

Recent Stories

Govt will raise taxes to tackle smoking: Sana Ulla ..

Govt will raise taxes to tackle smoking: Sana Ullah

2 minutes ago
 33 killed as bus hits fuel truck in DR Congo: poli ..

33 killed as bus hits fuel truck in DR Congo: police

2 minutes ago
 Head Constable on anti-polio vacation duty martyre ..

Head Constable on anti-polio vacation duty martyred in DI Khan

2 minutes ago
 SECP issues 'draft Cloud Adoption Guidelines for I ..

SECP issues 'draft Cloud Adoption Guidelines for Incorporated Companies'

2 minutes ago
 JAP urges govt to raise Kashmir issue at internati ..

JAP urges govt to raise Kashmir issue at international forums

9 minutes ago
 Customs on Iranian-Afghan Border Reopened After Cl ..

Customs on Iranian-Afghan Border Reopened After Clashes in Neighboring Country - ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.