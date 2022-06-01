Minister for improvement of nursing dept

Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday presided over a meeting here at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) regarding the improvement in the nursing department

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday presided over a meeting here at Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) regarding the improvement in the nursing department.

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Javed Akram, Special secretaries, additional secretaries and other concerned officials were present.

During the meeting, concerned officers gave a detailed briefing to the provincial minister about the steps being taken for the betterment of nursing sector.

The provincial minister said, "Punjab Nursing Institute will be established in collaboration with University of Health Sciences while improvement will be brought for nurses under public-private partnership".

He said that admissions to BSN Nursing would be done in collaboration with the University of Health Sciences and the government had priority to take step for the betterment of the nursing sector, adding that conditions of nursing colleges in Punjab would be improved and for this purpose Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan had recently visited all the nursing colleges in Punjab.

"Training courses will also be conducted for the nurses at government hospitals of Punjab as per modern requirements", he added.

Appreciating the interest of Khawaja Salman Rafique and Health Secretary in the improvement of nursing sector, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Professor Dr Javed Akram said,"We have been working for the betterment of the nursing department of Punjab from day one and we will do everything we can to make it possible and we are ready to work with Health department in this matter."