Minister for improving health facilities at RIUT

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Health education Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir Friday visited Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplant(RIUT) and inspected the health facilities being provided to the patients.

He interacted with the admitted patients and inquired about their health.

The minister took rounds of the emergency, dialysis, pharmacy, outpatient department, magnetic resonance imaging room, x-rays centre, nurses station and waiting area. He directed the hospital administration to provide the best available health facilities to the visitors.

Dr Jamal said the state-of-the-art Institute was providing the best healthcare facilities to the residents of Rawalpindi and its adjacent districts.

He directed for improvement of cleanliness conditions at the facility and strict compliance with anti-dengue precautionary measures.