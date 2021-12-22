UrduPoint.com

Minister For Improving Irrigation System To Improve Crops Production

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 07:32 PM

Minister for improving irrigation system to improve crops production

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub Khan Wednesday directed the department to improve existing irrigation system to get better crops production.

He expressed these views while presiding over a high level meeting of Irrigation department here.

Secretary Irrigation Nizamuddin, Chief Engineer North Nasir Ghafoor, DG Small dams Sahibzada Shabir were also present. During meeting ongoing irrigation projects were reviewed while decisions regarding capacity building of department were also taken.

Secretary Irrigation informed the minister about the progress of work on ongoing projects of the department.

Provincial minister gave necessary instructions to the officers regarding mega projects and directed to ensure timely and quality completion of the projects.

