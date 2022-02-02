UrduPoint.com

Minister For In Time Completion Of Bajaur Uplift Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 02:31 PM

Minister for in time completion of Bajaur uplift projects

Provincial Minister for Zakat, Usher and Social Welfare, Anwar Zeb Khan has said that government was paying special focus on the speedy uplift of the tribal districts and all available resources were being utilized to achieve this objective

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat, Usher and Social Welfare, Anwar Zeb Khan has said that government was paying special focus on the speedy uplift of the tribal districts and all available resources were being utilized to achieve this objective.

He was presiding over a meeting of the heads of different departments with regard to various ongoing uplift schemes in Bajaur district on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by heads of all the development departments.

The provincial minister was briefed on progress and start of different ongoing uplifts projects in Bajaur.

The Minister Anwar Zeb Khan on the occasion directed the heads of the departments to ensure timely completion of all the projects so that people could get benefits of these schemes as soon as possible.

He further clarified that no compromise would be made on quality and in time completion of these projects.

Related Topics

Progress All Government

Recent Stories

US is Ready to Discuss With Russia Indivisibility ..

US is Ready to Discuss With Russia Indivisibility of Security, Its Interpretatio ..

12 seconds ago
 France Says Not Aware Russia Plans Going on Offens ..

France Says Not Aware Russia Plans Going on Offensive in Ukraine

14 seconds ago
 US Ready to Work With Russia But Will Continue to ..

US Ready to Work With Russia But Will Continue to Support NATO's 'Open Door' Pol ..

16 seconds ago
 Cardiac surgical unit opens in key children's hosp ..

Cardiac surgical unit opens in key children's hospital in Afghan capital

19 seconds ago
 Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening coope ..

Dubai Sports Council discusses strengthening cooperation with DP World Tour

60 minutes ago
 NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But ..

NATO Wants to Avoid Confrontation With Russia But Will Not Compromise on Princip ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>