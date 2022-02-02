Minister for in time completion of Bajaur uplift projects

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Zakat, Usher and Social Welfare, Anwar Zeb Khan has said that government was paying special focus on the speedy uplift of the tribal districts and all available resources were being utilized to achieve this objective.

He was presiding over a meeting of the heads of different departments with regard to various ongoing uplift schemes in Bajaur district on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by heads of all the development departments.

The provincial minister was briefed on progress and start of different ongoing uplifts projects in Bajaur.

The Minister Anwar Zeb Khan on the occasion directed the heads of the departments to ensure timely completion of all the projects so that people could get benefits of these schemes as soon as possible.

He further clarified that no compromise would be made on quality and in time completion of these projects.