Minister for in time completion of Khyali, Sardaryab bridges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan on Thursday said with completion of Khyali Bridge connecting Peshawar with Charsadda people of the two districts would get enhanced facilities.

He was presiding over a review meeting regarding the ongoing development work on the first part of Khyali Bridge between Charsadda and Peshawar. The meeting was attended by Asif Abrar Manager NLC Peshawar, Ijaz Ahmad Director Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, Usman Shinwari Deputy Director Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, Syed Salman Liaqat Resident Engineer NESPAK and senior officials.

At the meeting, the provincial law minister was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing work on the first part of the Khyali Bridge. The Director Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority said in view of the importance of this bridge, work has been continued round the clock so that it could be completed in time.

Addressing the meeting, Provincial Law Minister Fazal Shakur Khan said this bridge was very important as it connects two major cities of Peshawar and Charssadda.

The construction of this bridge would enhance the educational, commercial, trade, travel and other facilities for the people of both the districts.

The Law Minister directed the officers to expedite work on Khyali Bridge, Sardaryab bridges and other roads and also finalize their funding issues with the Planning and Development Department, Communications & Works and Finance Department as soon as possible for its speedy completion.

He added that a special plan should also be prepared for the entry of loaders and other heavy vehicles inside the city so as to avoid traffic jams and damages of small roads.

Fazal Shakoor Khan said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the only province which was constructing motorways and expressways from his own resources which would lead to providing the best transportation facilities to the people to reach remote areas.

He also added that this journey of development will continue under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the day is not far when excellent road networks will be laid throughout the province.