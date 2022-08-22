UrduPoint.com

Minister For Increasing Fish Breeding, Trout Marketing

Punjab Minister for Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Monday stressed the need for enhancing fish breeding and marketing of trout fish

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Syed Abbas Ali Shah on Monday stressed the need for enhancing fish breeding and marketing of trout fish.

Chairing a meeting at his office, he directed the officers concerned to activate task force against illegal fishing.

He asked the officers to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign among people about increasing fish breading, adding that report should be submitted to his office after every two months carrying results of the activity.

The minister stressed for encouraging fishermen in increasing fish breeding with arranging programmes for their capacity building.

In order to boost fisheries business, the public and private partnership should be encouraged, he added.

The minister was briefed about fisheries projects and the pace of work on variousongoing development projects.

He lauded the services of officers over completion of projects within stipulated period.

