ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvir Hussain Friday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House.

They discussed the overall political situation of the country.

Member of the National Assembly Dr Shazra Mansab was also present in the meeting.