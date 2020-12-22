UrduPoint.com
Minister For Industries And Trade Mian Aslam Reviews Industrial Progress In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 04:59 PM

Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed the matters pertaining to Industrial colonization, development and provision of necessary infrastructure in industrial units managed by Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed the matters pertaining to Industrial colonization, development and provision of necessary infrastructure in industrial units managed by Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC).

Chairing a meeting here at PBIT (Punjab board of Investment and Trade) office, the minister discussed allotment and sale policy of plots for industrial units in Quaid-e-Azam business Park.

Chairman PIEDMC Nabeel Hashmi briefed about infrastructural development in Rahim Yar Khan, Vehari, Bhalwal, Quaid-e-Azam Business Park and other industrial units.

Aslam Iqbal directed the officers concerned to expedite the development work, adding that investors should be provided with every possible facility for setting up industrial units.

Industrial development will help in poverty alleviation and joblessness, he added and announced that Bhalwal Industrial Estate would soon be inaugurated. He disclosed that Pakistan's largest industrial estate is being established at Layyah-Muzaffargarh Road, while 1536-acre Quaid-e-Azam Business Park in Sheikhupura would provide over 500,000 different job opportunities. The completion of 13 Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would ensure industrial revolution in the province, he added.

PBIT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and officers relevant departments attended the meeting.

