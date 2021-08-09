UrduPoint.com

Minister For Industries Calls On Prime Minister

Minister for Industries and Production Khsuro Bakhtiar Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief on the progress with regard to establishment of industrial zones in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Industries and Production Khsuro Bakhtiar Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to brief on the progress with regard to establishment of industrial zones in the country.

During the meeting, South Punjab secretariat and development matters in the southern Punjab also came under discussion, PM office media wing said in a press release.

