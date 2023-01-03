Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of anchorperson Mishal Bukhari

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed grief over the sad demise of senior anchorperson Mishal Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed grief over the sad demise of senior anchorperson Mishal Bukhari.

The minister, in a condolence message, said she was deeply saddened by hearing about death of the anchorperson.

She prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Marriyum said services of Mishal Bukhari for media industry would never be forgotten.