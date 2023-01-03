UrduPoint.com

Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Grieved Over Demise Of Anchorperson Mishal Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 10:28 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of anchorperson Mishal Bukhari

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed grief over the sad demise of senior anchorperson Mishal Bukhari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed grief over the sad demise of senior anchorperson Mishal Bukhari.

The minister, in a condolence message, said she was deeply saddened by hearing about death of the anchorperson.

She prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Marriyum said services of Mishal Bukhari for media industry would never be forgotten.

Related Topics

Hearing Maryam Aurangzeb Family Media Industry Sad

Recent Stories

Mideast powers condemn Israel minister's visit to ..

Mideast powers condemn Israel minister's visit to Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

36 seconds ago
 Over 60,000 subscribers in unemployment insurance ..

Over 60,000 subscribers in unemployment insurance scheme

15 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED1.7 bn in realty transactions Tuesday

15 minutes ago
 One Person Died, 5 Others Injured in Blast at Stee ..

One Person Died, 5 Others Injured in Blast at Steel Plant in Northern Iran - Rep ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs ..

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi chairs meeting on wheat procurement, ..

2 minutes ago
 Supreme Court (SC) permits ECP to continue contemp ..

Supreme Court (SC) permits ECP to continue contempt proceedings against Imran, o ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.