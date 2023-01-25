- Home
Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Condemns Sheikh Rasheed's Misbehave With Journalist
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 10:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday condemned Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed's misbehave with a reporter of 24 News Channel during his media talk earlier in the day.
The minister, in a news statement, said the persons like Sheikh Rasheed restored to attack journalists when they had no answer to a question.
She said Sheikh Rasheed as owed his political stature to the media and he should apologise to the reporter for his misbehave .
Marriyum said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies had a track record of muzzling the voice of the media.