Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb urges nation to participate in Sweet Homes' blood donation drive

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday urged the nation to contribute to the blood donation drive launched by the Pakistan Sweet Homes for saving the lives of children suffering from thalassemia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday urged the nation to contribute to the blood donation drive launched by the Pakistan Sweet Homes for saving the lives of children suffering from thalassemia.

Talking to the media at the blood donation camp set up by Pakistan Sweet Homes here at the Parliament House, the minister congratulated and lauded Zamurd Khan, Head of Pakistan Sweet Homes, for launching the drive from Islamabad to save the lives of children who needed a blood transfusion after a certain period of time.

So far 10,000 bags of blood had been collected under the drive which would be replicated across the country, she added. "I will appeal to all the people to take part in this drive as this is the commitment and spirit which is required to deal with the diseases like thalassemia and hemophilia.

" Marriyum said timely blood transfusions of the children suffering from such diseases not only helped them recover, but also save their lives.

She said collecting blood donations to ensure free supply to the deserving patients was indeed a great deed and today the parliamentarians had manifested their love for the ailing humanity by taking part in the campaign in a large number.

"This shows that our Parliament is always on the forefront to render all kinds of sacrifices for the country and its people," she added.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also visited the blood donation camp, while a number of parliamentarians, including Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Amir Muqam, and members of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb, Khan Muhammad Jamali, Nadeem Abbas, Dr Shahnaz, Usama Qadri and others took part in the campaign.

