Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Grieved Over Demise Of Renowned Actor, Director, Host Zia Mohyeddin

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 07:06 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of well-known actor, director and host Zia Mohyeddin.

In a statement, the minister expressed her heartfelt condolences to the family members of Zia Mohyeddin.

She said that Zia Mohyeddin was a literary figure whose style of reading and speaking gained world fame.

He made the name of Pakistan famous by working in theater and films even outside Pakistan, she maintained.

He presented famous programs like 'Payal', 'Chacha Chhakan', 'Zia Ke Sath' and 'Jo Janey Whe Jeetey' from Pakistan Television, Marriyum said.

Zia Mohyeddin earned a good name by presenting works of Urdu literature in his beautiful voice.

The services of the deceased for the show business industry will always be remembered, she remarked.

She prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

