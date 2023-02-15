UrduPoint.com

Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Terms Imran's Petition, First Episode Of Jail-filling Movement

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb terms Imran's petition, first episode of jail-filling movement

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan's application for protective bail in the Lahore High Court as the first episode of jail-filling movement of the Guru who took undue gains just to stuff his own pockets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday termed PTI Chairman Imran Khan's application for protective bail in the Lahore High Court as the first episode of jail-filling movement of the Guru who took undue gains just to stuff his own pockets.

In a tweet, she said that an application had been filed for protective bail in the Lahore High Court by Imran Khan who said that he was a former prime minister and head of a major political party of the country, but he could not appear before the court as he was injured.

She said it may be taken as the first episode of the jail-filling movement by a person who always held his personal interests, supreme.

