Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday expressed profound grief over sad demise of the brother of senior journalist Kashif Rafiq.

The minister, in a condolence message, sympathized with NewsOne Bureau Chief Kashif Rafiq and his family over their irreparable loss.

She also prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

