Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Takes Up Issue Of Violence Against Journalists With Interior Minister

February 28, 2023

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday requested Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah to take strict notice of violence against journalist by the Islamabad police here outside a court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday requested Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah to take strict notice of violence against journalist by the Islamabad police here outside a court.

Marriyum, in a news statement, said she had taken up the issue with the interior minister and requested him to take action against personnel who did nothing when the journalists were also attacked by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

She asked the interior minister that the officials involved in the incident should apologize from the journalists.

She, herself, apologized the journalists over the incident and strongly condemned violence against them by the PTI workers as well as police personnel outside a court in Islamabad.

"Violence against the journalists who are performing their duties is highly condemnable and unacceptable," she said, adding it was the responsibility of police to respect journalists and facilitate them in discharge of their duties.

"Journalists bring information to the people by doing valuable work in all kinds of difficult and tough situations," she remarked.

She said innocent journalists were beaten but no action was taken against those who were involved in vandalism which was unacceptable.

