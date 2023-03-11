UrduPoint.com

Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Condemns Attack On Media Persons By "Imran's Goons"

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb condemns attack on media persons by "Imran's goons"

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday strongly condemned the attack on media persons by the "goons of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan".

"The attack on journalists and DSNG operator by the goons of "foreign-funded fitna and thief of (wrist) watch is highly condemnable," the minister said in a tweet.

Referring to the PTI, she alleged it was the same "extremist and violent" group that incarcerated the media persons in jail and broke ribs and bones of them, also involved in their kidnapping and shooting during their tenure".

Marriyum said the PTI had continued its "legacy"(of violence) even after its ouster from power.

