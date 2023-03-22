UrduPoint.com

Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Congratulates Nation, Muslim Ummah On Start Of Holy Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday congratulated the nation and the entire Muslim Ummah on the start of the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday congratulated the nation and the entire Muslim Ummah on the start of the holy month of Ramazan.

She, in a message, said the holy month of Ramazan presented us with an opportunity to seek more blessings of the Almighty.

Ramazan was the month of introspection and provided an opportunity for self-transformation through evaluation of the personal deeds.

Marriyum said it taught us self-control which enabled the Muslims to spend their lives with patience and discipline.

She prayed to the Almighty to enable all the Muslims to fast in light of the teachings of islam.

"I pray that may the Almighty help us all in resolving the problems faced by the country," she concluded.

