ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the demise of the sister of senior journalists Tariq Butt and Abdullah Butt.

She, in a condolence message, prayed to the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The late woman was also the mother of Nasir Butt.