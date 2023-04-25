UrduPoint.com

Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Regrets 'judicial Bias'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 11:04 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb regrets 'judicial bias'

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed disapproval of what she viewed as "judicial bias" in some high-profile cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed disapproval of what she viewed as "judicial bias" in some high-profile cases.

"Wives, mothers-in-law, children and Dam Baba vs Constitution of Pakistan...

competition is tough and time is running out," she said in a tweet.

Marriyum also posted a short video along with tweet which showed that the scales of justice tilted towards one side.

Her remarks came in backdrop of an alleged leaked phone call between former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and a lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Dam Maryam Aurangzeb

Recent Stories

South African Gov't to Consider Ruling Party's Cal ..

South African Gov't to Consider Ruling Party's Call to Withdraw From ICC - Presi ..

2 minutes ago
 Parliament supreme institution of Pakistan: Malik ..

Parliament supreme institution of Pakistan: Malik Ahmad Khan

2 minutes ago
 Dollar up as Biden confirms re-election bid

Dollar up as Biden confirms re-election bid

6 seconds ago
 US Lawmaker to Introduce Bill Calling for Restorat ..

US Lawmaker to Introduce Bill Calling for Restoration of Ukraine's 1991 Borders ..

2 minutes ago
 Homegrown fried chicken chain replaces KFC in Russ ..

Homegrown fried chicken chain replaces KFC in Russia

2 minutes ago
 Russia to Take Into Account US Denial of Visas Whe ..

Russia to Take Into Account US Denial of Visas When Washington Asks for Help - L ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.