Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb regrets 'judicial bias'

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed disapproval of what she viewed as "judicial bias" in some high-profile cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday expressed disapproval of what she viewed as "judicial bias" in some high-profile cases.

"Wives, mothers-in-law, children and Dam Baba vs Constitution of Pakistan...

competition is tough and time is running out," she said in a tweet.

Marriyum also posted a short video along with tweet which showed that the scales of justice tilted towards one side.

Her remarks came in backdrop of an alleged leaked phone call between former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and a lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.