Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb refutes news about imposition of emergency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday rebutted news regarding the imposition of "emergency" in the country.

"The reports circulating in the media regarding the imposition of emergency in the country are baseless" and no such decision was taken in the meeting of the Federal Cabinet, the minister said in a news statement.

She urged the media to verify the facts before airing or publishing any news.