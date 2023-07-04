Open Menu

Minister For Information And Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Felicitates Fahad Shahbaz For Winning Diana Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday felicitated a Pakistani youth leader, Fahad Shahbaz who received a prestigious Diana Award from the United Kingdom for his exceptional humanitarian efforts and unwavering commitment to inspiring and mobilising younger generations to create lasting change in their communities and beyond

"Congratulations to talented Fahad Shahbaz, who laid foundation of Youth General Assembly at 18 years of his age, for winning the international Diana Award," the minister said in a tweet.

This reflected positive mindset of Pakistani youth who had been striving to bring change in the society, she added.

She said youth like Samina Baig, Naila Kiani, Boxer Taimur Khan and Shahbaz Fahad were source of pride for Pakistan. These people were a true identity of Pakistan who inspired youth through positive thinking, she added.

