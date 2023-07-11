Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurganzeb inaugurates rehabilitation work of PBC Peshawar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurganzeb on Tuesday inaugurated rehabilitation and renovation work of the building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Peshawar, including the Chagai Auditorium, which was ransacked during the May 9 vandalism, besides groundbreaking of a cinema

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurganzeb on Tuesday inaugurated rehabilitation and renovation work of the building of Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Peshawar, including the Chagai Auditorium, which was ransacked during the May 9 vandalism, besides groundbreaking of a cinema.

Speaking on the occasion, she said as per the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PBC building's renovation work would be carried out on emergency basis as the government aimed to restore the infotainment and recreational facility for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The minister directed the PBC management to digitalize the archives, including musical record and sound tracks.

Earlier on her arrival along with Advisor to the Prime Minister Ameer Muqam at the PBC building, she was received by Secretary Information Sohail Ali Khan, PBC Director General Tahir Hassan, and employees of Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan.